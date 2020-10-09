446 people sign up for eye donation

CHITWAN, OCTOBER 8
A large number of philanthropic-minded people have decided to donate their eyes after death in Chitwan.
A total of 446 people signed eye donation agreements on World Sight Day.
World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. It is a global event meant to draw attention on blindness and vision impairment. It was originally initiated by the Sight First Campaign of Lions Club International Foundation in 2000.
The agreements were signed with the initiative of Lions Club of International 325 B 2 Area 3 in the district.
The club’s first vice district Governor Ram Prasad Bhattarai made public the agreement letters today. Bhattarai handed over the agreement letters to Bharatpur Eye Hospital Management Committee Chair Krishna Raj Dharel.
Bhattarai said eye donations would help the needy ones as it was a huge contribution to restore the sight of the blind. He also said Lions Club was planning to establish an eye bank in Chitwan in the near future.
Of late, Bharatpur Eye Hospital has been facing hardship storing donated eyes due to lack of an eye bank in the district and is compelled to send donated corneas to Tilganga Eye Centre in Kathmandu.
So far, a total of 82 people have received eye transplant service in the hospital.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
