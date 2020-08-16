45 new infections detected in Parsa, Covid-19 cases increasing in rural areas of Parsa

BIRGUNJ: The Covid-19 cases are increasingly being reported in the rural areas of Parsa district of late.
According to a report published by Narayani Hospital on Saturday, among the 45 new infections detected in Parsa, 12 cases were confirmed in Pokhariya Municipality, the entry point to the rural areas of Parsa. Two new cases were confirmed in Bara district.
Similarly, two were detected in Parsagadhi Municipality, one each in Bahadurmai Municipality and Bindabasini Rural Municipality, both of which are rural local levels of the district.
Likewise, infections have also been traced in the rural areas surrounding Birgunj Metropolitan including Parwanipur, Pantokha, Solakhpur, and Inarawa.
Among the new cases, personnel of Narayani Hospital, Narayani Vayodha Hospital, Prime Pharmaceutical Company and a reporter have been found infected with the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, 27 of the new cases have been found in Birgunj Metropolitan City, the district headquarters.
12 detected while contact tracing a doctor
As many as 12 new cases were identified during the contact tracing of a doctor working at Pokhariya Hospital, who tested positive for the virus.
All infected were the residents of Pokhariya Municiaplaity and had come in contact with the doctor.
ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection. Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, Read More...
TOKYO: Japan on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, with Emperor Naruhito expressing “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime actions at a somber annual ceremony curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Naruhito pledged to reflect on the war's events and ex Read More...
SRINAGAR: Militants attacked a police team in Kashmir on Friday, killing two officers and wounding one despite tight security in the disputed Muslim-majority region ahead of India’s Independence Day. A group of militants opened fire on the police team that was on duty in the Nowgam area of Srin Read More...
Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Friday that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) had declined its request to waive a 30% commission fee the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, taking a shot at its fellow Big Tech peer as developers challenge the policy. The move is the latest salvo in a long-running cold Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A 40-year-old man who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal died on Saturday. The hospital's coronavirus focal person and medical department chief Dr Sudarshan Thapa identified the deceased as a resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvast Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, on India's Independence Day today. The two prime ministers held talks for the first time since Nepal issued a political map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 468 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 26,019. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,047 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 98 have been r Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on behalf of the government and people of Nepal, extended hearty congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and through him to the government and people of India on its 74th Independence Day, today. PM Oli, in the telephonic conversation wit Read More...