KATHMANDU: Forty-five persons earlier diagnosed with coronavirus infection, admitted across various health care facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed The Ministry of Health and Population.
A 54-year-old woman of Makwanpur, undergoing treatment at the Maharjgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) has been discharged on the 10th day of her hospital-stay.
Similarly, a man aged 31 has been discharged from the Gulmi Hospital facility after remaining under treatment for eight days.
In the same manner, 25 patients who had been admitted at the Bhim Hospital in Bhairahawa have recovered from COVID-19. Among the 25 persons, 16 including 4 females and 12 males in the age group 5 to 50 are from Rupandehi and 9 persons, aged 19 to 36, are from Kapilvastu. The aforementioned persons have recovered after 11 to 21 days of treatment.
Furthermore, as many as 18 individuals, comprising a 51-year-old female, who is a native of Sunsari, and 17 males of Jhapa, who befall in the age group 17 to 52, have been sent home after healing from the respiratory infection. The persons were discharged after being treated for 12 to 14 days .
With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 266 which includes 212 males and 54 females.
