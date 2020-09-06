45yo woman succumbs to Covid-19 Dharan

KATHMANDU: Another Covid related fatality has been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) on Sunday.
According to BPKIHS, the 45-year-old woman from Kankai-3 of Jhapa district passed away at 10:45 am today while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The deceased had been admitted to the institute after being referred from Jhapa-based Mechi Hospital on September 3 after suffering from digestive problems, fever, weakness and respiratory issues. She was tested positive for the contagion on September 3 itself.
The woman who was a chronic patient of diabetes was receiving treatment in ventilator after her health deteriorated upon reaching the hospital, added Dr Nidesh Sapkota, the spokesperson at the BPKIHS.
The body will be cremated as per the health protocols, informed BPKIHS.
