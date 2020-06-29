476 new cases today push Nepal’s COVID-19 count past 13,000

KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 476 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday taking the country’s total infection count to 13,248, stated Ministry of Health.
Of the newly infected, 364 are males and 112 females. In total, 11,662 males and 1,586 females have contracted the disease.
In the last 24 hours, 121 people — 108 of them males and 13 females — have been discharged from health facilities following recovery. With this, total recovery cases have reached 3,134 including 2,866 males and 268 females.
Yet another COVID-19 fatality was reported by the Health Ministry today. With this, death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country has reached 29.
On Sunday, the Ministry reported 463 new cases of coronavirus-infection with which the country’s COVID-19 tally hit 12,772.
COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country.
