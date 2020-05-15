480 Nepalis rescued from Trinagar transit in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Around four-hundred eighty Nepalis have been rescued from Trinagar transit point along Nepal-India border in Kailali district, on Friday, amid nationwide lockdown.

A meeting held today between the Chief Minister of Far-West Province Trilocahan Bhatta, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City Mayor Nirpa Bahadur Wad, Chief District Officer (CDO) Yagya Raj Bohara decided to rescue stranded Nepalis from the border area.

Among the rescued, more than two hundred people arrived from various Indian cities while others stayed in quarantine centres across the border.

One of the returnees, Govinda Thapa said, “I am really excited to set my foot in Nepal after spending around fifty days in quarantine in Paliya, India. It feels like I have won the battle.”

Sunita Bk mother of a four-month-old baby was also sent to mandatory quarantine in Paliya after arriving in her village in Kanchanpur from Gujarat two months ago, before reentering Nepal today.

DPO Kailali’s Spokesperson Shiva Raj Joshi said all returnees will be tested for COVID-19. And in coordination with the local levels, they will all be sent to their respective districts.

