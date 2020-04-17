480 people test negative in RDT in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: As many as 480 people, who underwent rapid diagnostic test for antibodies on Monday and Tuesday in the district, have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to Tanahun District Health Office Chief Shankarbabu Adhikari, reports of RDT of 480 people who had recently returned from foreign countries came out negative.

The tests were carried out in all ten local levels of the district — Bhanu, Bhimad, Byas and Shuklagandaki municipalities, and Aanbukhaireni, Rishing, Ghiring, Devghat, Myagde and Bandipur rural municipalities.

Of those, who underwent tests, 426 were males and 54 were females.

The rapid diagnostic test was carried out after 642 kits for RDT reached the district.

The Health Office Chief said if any sample detected antibodies of the virus, throat swabs would be collected and sent for lab test for COVID-19 to Pokhara. “If the test result came positive from Pokhara, the sample swab would further be sent to Teku, Kathmandu for final confirmation.”

