49 army personnel in Jajarkot quarantined

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

JAJARKOT: As many as 49 army personnel entering Jajarkot from outside the district have been placed in quarantine amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Surendra Pratap Rawal at the Jwaladal Batallion, all the security personnel have been kept in army quarantine for 14 days in the area. “If anyone of them develops further symptoms related to coronavirus he/she will be referred to other hospitals for further treatment.”

He further said our small mistakes can have severe and bad consequences. So, we all need to be careful and do our bit from our sides and oblige with the government decisions in the fight against the rapidly spreading virus.

Keeping in mind the unprecedented risk and danger posed by COVID-19, army is prepared to support the local government in the fight against the disease.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Janak Raj Panta said, “We are in high alert and working cautiously to prevent the disease from spreading in the district.”

All the security agencies and health workers have been actively carrying out their duties including conducting health check-up of all the migrant workers and sending suspect COVID-19 patients to quarantine, CDO Panta said.

“With the global spread of COVID-19, the district is in high alert regarding the potential coronavirus outbreak,” CDO Panta added.

