49 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally, nearly 2000 infected

KATHMANDU: As many as 49 Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs) have lost their lives to Covid-19 globally, till Saturday.

According to the Health Committee of Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 33 people have died in the United Kingdom, 10 in the United States of America, two in the United Arab Emirates and one each in Ireland, Japan, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the total number Nepalis infected with the novel virus, residing in 24 countries, has reached 1,983, said Committee Coordinator Dr Sanjiv Sapkota.

The highest number of infection rates among the NRNs is seen in the US with 1,000 infected persons, followed by 700 in the UK, 81 in the UAE 49 in Bahrain, 42 in Kuwait, 27 in Portugal, 22 in Ireland, 12 in Spain, 11 in Australia, six in Belgium, five in Switzerland, four each in Saudi Arabia and Germany, three each in Malaysia, Canada, New Zealand and Cyprus and two each in Japan, Hong Kong, and Malta and one each in France.

The Committee has been collecting details from 36 NRN doctors working in several hospitals abroad, diplomatic missions, its chapters and local organisations.

NRNA General Secretary Dr Hemraj Sharma said the association has mobilised 900 volunteers through its chapters in 41 countries for the assistance of NRNs affected by COVID-19.

So far, around 30 thousand NRNs have got direct and indirect relief assistance from the association.

