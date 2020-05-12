5.3 ML jolt felt across various parts of the country late on Tuesday

Nepal | May 13, 2020

Published: May 13, 2020 12:08 am On: Nepal
THT Online
KATHMANDU: An earthquake was felt across various parts of the country close to midnight on Tuesday.

According to National Seismological Centre, Nepal, a 5.3 ML earthquake was recorded around Dolakha district at 23:53.

People in Kathmandu, Kaski, Parsa, Sindhupalchok, reported to have felt the jolt. Many social media users shared the information on online networking sites.

Nepal has been experiencing many such jolts since the devastating April, 2015 earthquake.

