50 Covid-19 fatalities reported in Gandaki Province so far

GANDAKI: Fifty Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Gandaki Province so far.
Meanwhile, 3,499 people have recovered from the infection in the province.
An additional 56 cases were recorded in the province on Sunday as per the information given by Gandaki Province Health Directorate.
The number of people infected with the virus in the province has reached 5,786, informed Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, spokesperson and director at Gandaki Province Corona Control and Prevention Programme and the Directorate’s Director.
Swab samples of a total of 81,515 people have been tested in the province so far.
