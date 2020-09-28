50 families displaced, over 100 houses at risk due to landslides in Dhankuta

Khagendra Ghimire

DHANKUTA: As many as 50 families have been displaced and over 100 houses are at risk after the persistent rainfall triggered landslides in various locations of Dhankuta district.

The landslides in the recent days have forced 50 families in seven local levels of the district including 15 families in Dhankuta Municipality to seek refuge in safer locations, informed District Police Office, Dhankuta.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Govinda Adhikari, at the Dhankuta DPO, landslides have caused damaged in the areas of Dhakuta Municipality, Mahalaxmi Municipality, Sagurigadhi and Chhathar Jorpati rural municipalities.

Even after the rain has stopped, the landslides in east and west part of Phoklen Tapu on Sunday morning displaced three families while a settlement had to be moved to safer locations after over dozens of houses were put in risk of landslide.

Similarly, families in Bhedetar of Sagurigadhi, Legua, Mutidunga areas of Mahalaxmi Municipality have also been displaced.

Although most of the displaced families are taking shelters at their neighbours or relatives, they are in the need of relocation with proper management, informed Naresh Shrestha, Chair of Dhankuta-6. “We are currently coordinating with Municipality and local levels in the management of the landslide victims.”

The recent landslide has also damaged the road connecting Dhankuta to the various areas of the district.

Nepal Police and District Redcross Society, Dhankuta are engaged in the search and rescue operation in the landslide-hit areas, informed Hari Kumar Rai, President of District Redcross, Dhankuta.

