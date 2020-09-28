50 families displaced, over 100 houses at risk due to landslides in Dhankuta

DHANKUTA: As many as 50 families have been displaced and over 100 houses are at risk after the persistent rainfall triggered landslides in various locations of Dhankuta district.
The landslides in the recent days have forced 50 families in seven local levels of the district including 15 families in Dhankuta Municipality to seek refuge in safer locations, informed District Police Office, Dhankuta.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Govinda Adhikari, at the Dhankuta DPO, landslides have caused damaged in the areas of Dhakuta Municipality, Mahalaxmi Municipality, Sagurigadhi and Chhathar Jorpati rural municipalities.
Even after the rain has stopped, the landslides in east and west part of Phoklen Tapu on Sunday morning displaced three families while a settlement had to be moved to safer locations after over dozens of houses were put in risk of landslide.
Similarly, families in Bhedetar of Sagurigadhi, Legua, Mutidunga areas of Mahalaxmi Municipality have also been displaced.
Although most of the displaced families are taking shelters at their neighbours or relatives, they are in the need of relocation with proper management, informed Naresh Shrestha, Chair of Dhankuta-6. “We are currently coordinating with Municipality and local levels in the management of the landslide victims.”
The recent landslide has also damaged the road connecting Dhankuta to the various areas of the district.
Nepal Police and District Redcross Society, Dhankuta are engaged in the search and rescue operation in the landslide-hit areas, informed Hari Kumar Rai, President of District Redcross, Dhankuta.
LONDON: More than 32.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 990,472 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 20 Read More...
LONDON: Another controversial handball decision gave Newcastle United a stoppage-time equaliser by Callum Wilson from the penalty spot and a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Spurs had led through a 25th-minute Lucas Moura goal and Newcastle had not managed a shot on Read More...
BERLIN: Quadruple winners Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday to end their 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to last year. Bayern, winners of the Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since Dec. Read More...
MANCHESTER: A Jamie Vardy hat-trick coupled with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games. City had not conceded five go Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 A group of 33 citizens, who once held prominent positions, have urged the government to save the life of Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging a fast-unto-death demanding reform in the medical education sector for the past 14 days. Issuing a joint press release today they Read More...
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi was back in scoring business for Barcelona on Sunday, leading them to a resounding 4-0 win at home against Villarreal in a near-perfect La Liga opener for the Catalans under new coach Ronald Koeman. Teenage forward Ansu Fati was in inspirational form for Barca, c Read More...
MADRID: Luis Suarez had a stunning impact on his debut for Atletico Madrid following his move from Barcelona, scoring twice and providing an assist as his side crushed Granada 6-1 at home in their first game of the La Liga season on Sunday. Suarez, who only completed his switch from Barc Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 27 Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) — Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli — met today to discuss Cabinet reshuffle. A source close to Dahal told THT that Dahal asked Oli to replace all the ministers in his Cabinet, but the PM did not Read More...