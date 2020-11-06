500 houses to be built for impoverished Musahar community in Sarlahi

SARLAHI: Musahar community in Lalbandi Municipality of Sarlahi district are set to get new houses soon.
Under the People’s Housing Programme, 500 houses would be built for the poor community at five wards of the municipality, said Neera Sah, PHP’s programme coordinator and Province Assembly member.
It will cost a total of Rs 175 million to build the houses and the Province 2 government has released the amounts for the fiscal year, 2020/21, she added.
Each house will cost Rs 350,000 and the beneficiaries are required to donate 10 per cent labour, she said.
Construction of approximately 250 houses of 500 to be built for the community is underway, it is stated.
