502 new cases recorded on Tuesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 211,475

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 502 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 211,475.

Likewise, 2,878 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 179,242 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 30,986.

Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,247.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,617,023 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 1,003 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 210,973 with 1,197 newly confirmed cases.

More than 55 million people are reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 1.3 million people have lost their lives.

