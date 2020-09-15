50pc coronavirus cases in Chitwan transmitted through hospitals, study says

CHITWAN: Almost 50 percent of the infections diagnosed so far in Chitwan have been transmitted through the hospitals, a recent study revealed.
According to the study undertaken by the District COVID Crisis Management Centre, coronavirus infection has been transmitted through the hospitals in Chitwan so far.
Among the total infected are 254 doctors and health workers, informed Deepak Tiwari, Chief of Chitwan Health Office and member of the centre. The number accounts for 20 percent of the total infected cases diagnosed as of today.
Tiwari further shared that at least one family member of infected doctors and health workers have been found to have contracted the infection. With this, the count of the infection stands at 40 percent. Besides, additional 101 coronavirus infected have shared that they got transmitted while visiting hospitals for treatment or attending patients at hospitals.
“It was found that hospitals share 50 percent of the infection cases in the district,” Tiwari added.
The study has also revealed that infection has been diagnosed among other 111 people who have been involved in industry, trade, hotel, fruits and vegetables grocery and other entrepreneurs.
Likewise, the case has been increasingly found among the workers of factories, hotels, enterprises or business outlets. It has also increased among the people living in rented houses having a single toilet.
“The infection has been detected among those involved in transporting grocery goods, grocery owners, vehicle drivers, workers coming from outside without coronavirus tests and frontline service providers at banks, financial institutions and electricity authority offices among others”, the study further states.
Tiwari further informed that series of discussions have already been held with district-based hospitals to develop a plan of actions to prevent the transmission of coronavirus after the hospitals were found to be the high risk zone for the virus transmission.
Number of infected has so far surged to 1,307 in the district and 17 persons have lost their lives to the corona infection.
KATHMANDU: As many as fifteen fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 360. This is the highest number of deaths recorded on a single day in Nepal as yet. Read Also: Nepal registers 1170 new coronavirus infections on Monday, t Read More...
AMSTERDAM: Arjen Robben lasted just 29 minutes of his comeback match at FC Groningen on Sunday before being forced off by injury in a disappointing start to his return at his boyhood club. Robben has had a career beset by injuries and the latest looked to be a pulled hamstring, suffered as he spr Read More...
MANCHESTER: England won the second ODI by 24 runs to level their three-match series against Australia after the visitors, chasing a modest target of 232, suffered a dramatic collapse on Sunday. Australia appeared to be cruising as they reached 144 for two thanks to a 107-run third-wicket partners Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's parliament met for the first time in six months on Monday, as novel coronavirus cases across the country rose by more than 90,000 in the space of a day and the total number of infections neared 5 million. Members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wore masks and sat in se Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior Congress leader of India Shashi Tharoor, whose penchant for obscure many-syllable words is well-known, praised author Chetan Bhagat with 'big words' — 'sesquipedalian' and 'limpid perspicacity' on September 13. It all started after Tharoor, 64, praised Bhagat for his artic Read More...
KATHMANDU: Rap Monster, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, has donated 100 million won ($84,000) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) Foundation, Korea to support the printing of rare and out-of-print art books. Quoting MMCA, The Korea Times reports that RM donated the mon Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 851,405 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried. At Read More...
LUCKNOW: Mantasha Bano was 28-weeks pregnant when her cries of sudden, unbearable pain prompted neighbours to call an ambulance in the rural Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. It never came, and Bano's baby was stillborn. Medical workers in the northern state have reported a marked increase in Read More...