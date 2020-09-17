54 trying to enter India via illegal route rescued 

Himalayan News Service

NEPALGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 16

Fifty-four people trying to go to India via an illegal route were rescued from Khadaichako border point of Duduwa Rural Municipality, Banke, last night.

Police have arrested two persons for helping others to go to India. The Nepal-India border has been sealed due to the COVID pandemic.

Police deployed from Banke District Police Office rescued 54 people, including five women from Khadaicha border point.

The rescued people are from Rukum, Rolpa, Banke, Dang and Bardiya.

One of the rescued individuals said that they were heading for Himachal Pradesh in India for a job and had to pay Rs 6,000 Indian currency each to the contractor for helping them go to India.

Banke Police Chief Om Bahadur Rana said police had rescued people en route to Shimla at midnight. “Police have started investigating two people for facilitating others to go to India via an illegal route,” said Police Chief Rana.

The arrested are Amar Gandharva and Saroj Ahamad Rai.

They have been involved in helping people reach India through an unlawful route.

Due to the seal at Nepal-India border, people were heading to India via an illegal route on the condition that they pay Rs 6,000 each to the Contractor.

