Covid-19 positive man receiving treatment at BPKIHS passes away

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: A man from Siraha who had contracted the coronavirus infection passed away on Monday night in Dharan.

The 55-year-old man of Mirchaiyya Municipality-6 in died during course of treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. According to the Health Office, Siraha, he died at around 9:30 pm.

The deceased tested positive for the virus on August 26 at Birat Medical College where he was on ventilator support following respiratory complications. Furthermore, he was a chronic patient of diabetics and hypertension as well.

As many as nine Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Siraha district, so far.

