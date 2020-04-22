551 test negative in Tanahun for coronavirus antibodies

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: All 551 samples collected to test for coronavirus antibodies under the Rapid Diagnositic Test (RDT) drive in Tanahun district have come out negative.

All 10 local levels of the district – Bhanu, Byas, Shuklagandaki Municipalities, and Abu Khaireni, Devghat, Bandipur, Rhishing, Ghiring and Myagde Rural Municpalities – had conducted RDT on those who had recently returned from foreign countries, informed District Health Office (DHO), Tanahun.

Among the tested, 483 were men and 68 were women, said Shankar Babu Adhikari, Chief at Tanahun DHO.

Authorities are conducting rapid tests on 827 foreign returnees who are in quarantine – four at quarantine facilities and 823 in home quarantine in the district.

During this first stage of testing, if anyone is found positive for coronavirus antibodies, their swab sample will be collected and sent to Pokhara for further testing through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method, added Adhikari.

