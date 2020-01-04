572 India-bound girls, women missing

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, January 3

Of the total women and girls, who left the country through Nepalgunj border-point, 572 went missing in 2019.

According to Maiti Nepal, Nepalgunj, of the 869 women, who embarked on perilous journey, only 297 were found in 2019. A total of 869 families have registered missing complaints with Maiti Nepal, Neplagunj.

The whereabouts of these missing girls and women are yet to be known.

Maiti Nepal, Nepalgunj, Chief Keshav Koirala said his office received missing complaints with request to search the missing ones. “We do everything possible to rescue the missing women in Nepal and India,” Koirala said.

