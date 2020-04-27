590 samples test negative on RDT in Tanahun

MADAN WAGLE

TANAHUN: As many as 590 samples of foreign returnees have tested negative on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) in 10 local levels of Tanahun district.

According to Chief of District Health Office, Tanahun, Shankar Babu Adhikari, 43 males and five females were tested in Bhanu Municipality, 115 males and 22 females in Byas Municipality, 32 males and four females in Myagde Rural Municipality, 69 males and 16 females in Shuklagandaki Municipality.

Likewise, 67 males and seven females were tested in Bhimad Municipality, 39 males and one female in Ghiring Rural Municipality, 62 males and two females in Rishing Rural Municipality, 31 males and five females in Devghat Rural Municipality, 21 males and five females in Bandipur Rural Municipality, and 18 males and three females in Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality.

There are 860 people under quarantine in the district, of whom 25 are in various quarantine facilities while remaining people are in home-quarantine.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook