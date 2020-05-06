594 test negative for coronavirus antibodies in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as 594 samples taken for the Rapid Diagnositic Test (RDT) have come out negative for coronavirus antibodies in Tanahun district, informed the Tanahun District Health Office.

The RDT drive to test foreign returness in all 10 local levels resulted in negative, informed Shankar Babu Adhikari, Chief of Tanahun DHO.

Preparations to test the remaining persons among the 862 foreign returnees staying in home quarantine is underway and will be conducted soon.

Likewise, 30 persons among the 31 quarantined in various facilities of the district tested negative for the virus in PCR testing. Earlier, Damauli Hospital had collected throat swab samples of 30 persons and sent them to Pokhara for lab testing, informed, Dr. Ram Hari Dahal, health practitioner at Damauli Hospital.

The hospital has been collecting swab samples and sending to Pokhara for testing, Dahal added.

