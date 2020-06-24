629 new cases reported on Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally hits 10,728

THT Online

KATHMANDU: With 629 new cases of the coronavirus infection detected on Wednesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 count has reached 10,728, stated the Ministry of Health.

Among the newly infected persons, 519 are males while 110 females.

Likewise, 114 recoveries were reported today, 106 of them males and eight females. With this, total recovery cases have reached 2,338 including 2,141 males and 197 females.

As of today, 76 of 77 districts in the country have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19.

No coronavirus related death was reported today.

On Tuesday, 538 new cases had taken the nationwide tally past 10,000 to 10,099.

