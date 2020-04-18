65-year-old woman from Baglung tests negative for COVID-19

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: The 65-year-old woman of Baglung Municipality-3 has battled her way through the COVID-19 infection.

The woman was undergoing treatment at Dhaulagiri Zonal Hospital after contracting the infection. According to the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shailendra Pokharel, the patient has tested negative on her third and fourth tests.

Preparation is underway to send her home on Sunday after 17 days of hospital stay, added Dr Pokharel.

The woman was confirmed to have contracted the novel virus on March 30 after which she had been admitted to the hospital. The patient had entered Nepal on March 17 from Belgium via Qatar.

With this addition, three of the coronavirus infected patients in Nepal have recovered, as of today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook