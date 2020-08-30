65yo Covid-19 patient in home-isolation in Bhaktapur dies

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man staying in home-isolation in Dudhpati of Bhaktapur Municipality-1, passed away, on Saturday night.

The man who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension died suddenly, informed Krishna Bahadur Mijar, chief at the District Health Office, Bhaktapur.

A PCR test conducted on August 27 confirmed that he had contracted the infection after which he was kept in home-isolation following his family’s wish.

According to Ward chair Shyam Krishna Khatri, the family of the deceased had insisted that he be kept at home under their direct care as the patient was unable to feed himself.

The Nepal Army will facilitate cremation of the deceased today itself.

Seven COVID-19 fatalities – four female and three male- have been recorded in Bhaktapur so far.

