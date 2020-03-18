70-bed hospital to be readied in 72 hrs

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Chitwan, March 17

A special hospital with 70 beds including 10 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependent Unit (HDU) with 10 beds will be brought into operation within 72 hours for the coronavirus infected in Chitwan.

Bharatpur Corona Special Hospital will start operation at Chitwan Exhibition Centre, Bharatpur metropolis.

Chitwan Industry Union had constructed the exhibition centre, which will be transformed into a special hospital for coronavirus patients.

A taskforce meeting held under the coordination of metropolis Mayor Renu Dahal today decided to bring the special hospital into operation within 72 hours. Responsibilities were given to people of different organisations to operate the hospital. Chitwan Health Office will screen patients in different places, including Bharatpur Airport.

The meeting has also given responsibility to the physician Dr Bhojraj Adhikari of Bharatpur Hospital and central vice-chairman of Medical Doctors Association Dr Anil Bikram Karki to operate the hospital. Similarly, the meeting has also given responsibility to executive director Dr Bijaya Chandra Acharya of BP Koirala Cancer Hospital to operate the general ward. Responsibility was also given to Chitwan Medical College to coordinate with the College of Medical Sciences and the Private Hospital Coordination Committee and operate the ICU and HDU.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Shree Ram Tiwari was given the responsibility of managing manpower.

Likewise, Bharatpur metropolis, District Coordination Committee and Chitwan Chamber of Commerce were given the responsibility of managing necessary infrastructure.

Dr Adhikari said Private Hospital Coordination Committee was given the responsibility of operating the laboratory and Department of Radiology.

He said that the suspected COVID-19 patients in the district and outside would be referred to the special hospital.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

