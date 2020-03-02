700 benefited from health camp in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: As many as 700 persons received treatment at a health camp organised in Tyamkemaiyum Rural Municipality-8 of Bhojpur district on Sunday.

The camp organised by the rural municipality with the technical support from Biratnagar-based Nobel Medical College provided health services to 413 women and 287 men.

According to Narayan Dahal, Public Relations Officer at the medical college, general surgery, orthopaedic, gynaecology, pediatric, dermatology, psychiatric, dental services were provided by 23 doctors from the hospital in addition to ear, nose and throat examination.

The camp was organised to provide health services to the underprivileged citizens of the local level, informed the rural municipality.

The locals expressed happiness for receiving treatment from the health camp in their locality.

