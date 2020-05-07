700 Chhapkaiya residents to be tested for Covid-19

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Preparations have been initiated to examine around 700 residents of Chhapakaiya, an area which has a high number of coronavirus transmission cases.

According to Mayor Bijaya Kumar Sarawgi, specimen collection of Chhapakaiya residents would begin tomorrow. He added that personnel from Nepal Army would arrive tomorrow along with some necessary medical equipments for conducting the tests, the swab collection would begin immediately after which.

It has also been decided that the Metropolis would need to keep a reserve of around 200 kits of the 900 that are awaited, for emergency cases.

Health workers from the metropolis and Narayani Hospital would be deployed for the swab collection.

After the sudden surge in number of cases in the city yesterday, Birgunj Metropolitan City-1, 2, and 3 have been sealed and kept under strict observation of the security forces.

