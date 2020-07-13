75 families evacuated in Saptari

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











RAJBIRAJ, JULY 12

As many as 75 families of Gobargadha village are taking shelter at the National Basic Primary School after flood water from the Saptakoshi River gushed into the Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality, Saptari, last night.

Flood water had gushed into Gobargadha village surrounded by the Saptakoshi on all sides. As the flood started entering, ward chair Bindeswor Yadav managed four boats to evacuate flood-hit families to the national basic school at night.

Sitaram Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Santosh Yadav and Baliram Sada sailed the boats to evacuate the people. “Twenty-five families are yet to be evacuated,” said Yadav.

Ward Chair Yadav said that floods in the Koshi had swept away four houses and one dozen cattle. “Since rainfall has not abated, the flood risk continues,” Yadav said.

Among those displaced are three pregnant women, children and elderly. Some displaced people are experiencing health problems, said Yadav.

Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality Mayor Sailesh Sah said that preparations were under way to send a team of health workers with medicines on a boat for treatment of the displaced people.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook