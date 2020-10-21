78 on ventilator support

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Fifteen more COVID patients were put on ventilator support on Tuesday, taking the number of critically ill patients in Nepal to 78.

According to the health ministry, 49 of those on ventilator support are in Bagmati Province, 16 in Province 1, one in Province 2, four in Gandaki Province, five in Lumbini Province and three in Sudurpaschim Province.

As many as 273 COVID patients are in intensive care across the country — 30 in Province 1, 10 in Province 2, 150 in Bagmati Province, 20 in Gandaki Province, 48 in Lumbini Province, seven in Karnali Province and eight in Sudurpaschim Province.

