82 cases reported, Nepal’s Covid-19 case count stands at 16,801

KATHMANDU: As many as eighty-two cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday, taking Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 16,801.
In the last 24 hours, 3916 swabs were tested across 25 laboratories in the country, of which only 82 were detected with the virus contraction, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.
Of the total number of cases, only 8174 are active while 8589 people have been discharged from various facilities upon recovery, till date. 147 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
On Saturday, 70 cases had been identified.
It can be observed that the Covid-19 cases have been on a declining trend since the last few days.
