KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Monday reported 899 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 39,460.

Of the 899 people who were diagnosed with the disease, 303 are female while 596 are male.

A fair amount of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 588 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 21,410 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

At present, close to 18,000 people are staying in isolation in various parts of the country while the number of those in quarantine is 7337.

Likewise, seven fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 228.

