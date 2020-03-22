90 beds for COVID-19 suspects in Panchthar

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, March 21

Panchthar District Health Coordination Committee is working to arrange as many as 90 hospital beds for treatment of suspected coronavirus patients in the district.

Of the 90 beds, forty beds will be made available at Panchthar District Hospital while 30 beds will be readied at Samarpit and 20 at Pathibhara Health Care Hospital.

The District Health Coordination Committee had held consultation with stakeholders prior to taking the decision.

District Health Coordination Committee Chair Bishnu Prasad Sapkota, who is also the chairman of the District Coordination Committee, said the committee had assigned responsibility to Phidim Municipality to manage isolation wards for treatment of suspected COVID-19 patients.

The committee took a host of decisions, including putting Falelung and Yangbarak rural municipalities on high alert.

A version of this article appears in print on March 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook