90 people quarantined in Dhankuta

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

DHANKUTA: As Nepal reported the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in teenage girl from Baglung, at least 90 people returning from abroad in Dhankuta district have been kept in home quarantine to prevent the outbreak of the disease in the district.

According to the Information Officer Jayaram Shrestha, ten persons from Dhankuta Municipality, six from Mahalaxmi Municipality, 19 of Pakhribas Municipality 17 of Sangurigadhi Rural Municipality, eight from Chhathar Rural Municipality, 16 from Chaubise Rural Municipality and 14 of Sahidbhumi Rural Municipality have been kept in the home quarantine under the direct observation of the security personnel and health workers.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Keshab Prasad Bimali said that details were being collected in cooperation with the local levels. He said that it would help to detect the people who came in contact with all infected person.

“People who just returned home from abroad were requested to contact the district hospital, local health facility, and Dharan-based BP Koirala Institue of Health Sciences to get their health screened for the virus,” CDO Bimali added.

The administration has been searching for the vehicles used by the infected persons to travel to their native districts after arriving from countries hard hit by the global pandemic.

