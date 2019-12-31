91 cases of human rights violation: Report

Himalayan News Service

Chitwan, December 30

Some 91 human rights violation cases occurred in Chitwan in the past one year, says a report made public by Informal Sector Service Centre today.

INSEC made public its report on Chitwan district today. “As per our findings, some 40 rape cases, 25 related to under-aged girls, have occurred here in the past one year, from January 1 to December 29 this year,” said INSEC Chitwan Representative Dipendra Adhikari while unveiling the report amidst a programme here. He added that 19 polygamy-related cases were registered during the same period.

At the programme, district judge Hemanta Rawal was shocked that around 100 rights violation cases in a year had occurred in the district. “As many as 91 rights violation cases in a year. It’s sad to see that the number of people violating the law is increasing,” he said.

