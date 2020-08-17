92 detected with Covid-19 in Parsa including mayor, medical superintendent

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Ninety-two more persons have been detected with the coronavirus infection in Parsa district including a mayor and medical superintendent of a hospital.

According to Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital, the new cases were reported from various parts of the district including Birgunj Metropolitan City, Pokhariya Municipality, Jagarnathpur Rural Municipality, and Sakhuwa Prasauni Rural Municipality.

The new infections were detected from over 1,100 swab samples sent to the National Public Health Laboratory, Teku for RT-PCR on August 11 after Narayani Hospital’s laboratory faced a shortage of PCR kits. The results for which came on Sunday evening.

Among the new cases, 38 infections have been reported from Birgunj Metropolis. Meanwhile, 33 of the diagnosed persons are from Pokhariya including Pokhariya Municipality’s mayor and eight members of his family, six health workers including medical superintendent of Pokhariya Hospital, and one journalist.

Their swab samples were collected after a ward chair in Pokhariya tested positive for the contagion.

Similarly, 15 persons including four health workers have tested positive for the virus in Jagarnathpur Rural Municipality.

Likewise, six persons have been found infected with the respiratory infection in Sakhuwa Prasauni Rural Municipality, informed Rajesh Rauniyar, a health coordinator at the rural municipality. Among them are four health workers including a health post in-charge and chair of Sakhuwa Prasauni-6, added Rauniyar.

