92 detected with Covid-19 in Parsa including mayor, medical superintendent

BIRGUNJ: Ninety-two more persons have been detected with the coronavirus infection in Parsa district including a mayor and medical superintendent of a hospital.
According to Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital, the new cases were reported from various parts of the district including Birgunj Metropolitan City, Pokhariya Municipality, Jagarnathpur Rural Municipality, and Sakhuwa Prasauni Rural Municipality.
The new infections were detected from over 1,100 swab samples sent to the National Public Health Laboratory, Teku for RT-PCR on August 11 after Narayani Hospital’s laboratory faced a shortage of PCR kits. The results for which came on Sunday evening.
Among the new cases, 38 infections have been reported from Birgunj Metropolis. Meanwhile, 33 of the diagnosed persons are from Pokhariya including Pokhariya Municipality’s mayor and eight members of his family, six health workers including medical superintendent of Pokhariya Hospital, and one journalist.
Their swab samples were collected after a ward chair in Pokhariya tested positive for the contagion.
Similarly, 15 persons including four health workers have tested positive for the virus in Jagarnathpur Rural Municipality.
Likewise, six persons have been found infected with the respiratory infection in Sakhuwa Prasauni Rural Municipality, informed Rajesh Rauniyar, a health coordinator at the rural municipality. Among them are four health workers including a health post in-charge and chair of Sakhuwa Prasauni-6, added Rauniyar.
NEW DELHI: India has sent technical equipment and a team of specialists to Mauritius to help local authorities deal with an environmental crisis after an oil spill from a Japanese ship, a government official said on Sunday. A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island n Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 641 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 26,660. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12247 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 172 have been reported from within K Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has recorded a high increase of 641 cases of coronavirus infection today, taking the national tally to 26,660. In the last 24 hours, 12,247 tests were carried out through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method, with a total of 517,907 tests made till d Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley, on Sunday, witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported on a single day. As many as 172 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley. Of the 172 cases, 126 infections were reported in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 38 people were infected in Lalitpu Read More...
KATHMANDU: American model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she found out about the surprise pregnancy after her breast implant removal surgery. Taking to her Twitter, 34-year-old Teigen tweeted a series of posts. She wrote: "I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative Read More...
LONDON: The British government was urged Sunday to "get a grip" over how grades are being awarded to school students in England, who were unable to take exams earlier this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest confusion emerged late Saturday when English exam regulator Ofqual lau Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Cardi B has created a new account OnlyFans on social media to interact with her fans in a better way. It is a content subscription service and through the page she aims to share her opinion on various issues with her followers. ''I created an OnlyFans because people Read More...
KATHMANDU: American illusionist and endurance artiste David Blaine's exclusive performance 'Ascension' is set to take place live on Aug 31 on his official YouTube channel. According to AFP, the multi-hour livestream event will find Blaine attaching himself to multiple helium balloons and attempt Read More...