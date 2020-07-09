92pc COVID patients recover, return home in Rautahat

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, JULY 8

Ninety-two percent COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and returned home in Rautahat, the district that tops the province in COVID-19 infections.

As per data, 1,246 India returnees from India and abroad have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the district.

“We had kept 14,698 returnees from India in quarantine facilities.

We collected samples of 14,330 persons and conducted PCR tests. Of them, 1,246 tested positive. Among the infected, till date, 1,151 have recovered and returned home,” said Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire.

According to him, 95 infected persons are being treated in isolation centres at different places.

Besides, according to Ghimire, 368 persons are staying in quarantine shelters at different places now. “These people — 36 of them women — are staying in quarantine.

We will soon conduct their PCR tests,” said the CDO.

Further, Ghimire also attributed the success to the joint efforts of everyone including locals, political party representatives, police and doctors.

