92pc of COVID-19 infected Nepalis in foreign countries recovered

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Of the total Nepalis infected with coronavirus abroad, 92 per cent have fully recovered to normal health, according to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA).

Altogether 35,916 Nepalis in 42 countries have recovered from the coronavirus infection. The total infected were 39,528 as of Saturday evening.

NRNA’s Health Committee coordinator Dr Sanjeev Sapkota shared that recent COVID-19 infection among Nepalis abroad recorded this week was from South Africa.

Altogether 266 Nepalis including the one in South Africa have succumbed to this viral infection so far, informed NRNA COVID-19 High-level Committee’s press coordinator Chiran Sharma.

In Nepal, altogether 84,570 persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 as of now while 62,740 of them have fully recovered.

Similarly, a total of 528 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the deadly infection within the country till date.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook