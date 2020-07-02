HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHOJPUR, JULY 1

A man has received citizenship certificate at the age of 93 in Purbi Arun Rural Municipality, Bhojpur.

Lata Sarki, 93, got the citizenship certificate with the assistance of a member of the House of Representatives Sudan Kiranti. Lawmaker Kiranti had reached Sarki’s house in the rural municipality and handed over the citizenship certificate today.

Kiranti said that he had taken initiative to provide citizenship to Sarki as per the constitutional provision that nobody would be deprived of citizenship.

Resident of Pauwadungma Rural Municipality, Bhojpur, Lata Sarki had lived at his maternal uncle’s home at Champe of Ward 2 since his childhood. Since all the members of Sarki’s maternal uncle’s family died, he has been living helplessly in the street of Pyauli for the past 25 years.

Women rights activists had taken initiative to provide citizenship to Sarki some time back. “But it was delayed due to concerned government agency’s apathy,” said women rights activist Samjhana Pradhan.

Local Naryan Ghimire said he was happy that a Nepali citizen deprived of citizenship till 93 had been provided with citizenship certificate.

Bhojpur CDO Basantraj Puri and assistant CDO Ram Prasad Luitel, among others, were present at the citizenship distribution programme today. Sarki has got citizenship by descent.

“Efforts are under way to send Sarki to Manab Ashram Centre, Biratnagar,” a source said.

