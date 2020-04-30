935 stranded foreigners rescued from Pokhara till date

Rup Narayan Dhakal

POKHARA: As many as 935 tourists stranded in Pokhara have been rescued with the help of embassies of their respective countries, till date.

Continuing the rescue effort, 72 tourists have been transported from Pokhara to Kathmandu in three buses arranged by Swiss Embassy on Thursday. They will be flown to Paris in France in a flight chartered by the French Embassy.

Among them, 40 people are from France, 11 from Germany and remaining include nationals from Poland, Portugal, Australia, Belgium, Italy, Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Romania.

According to tourism entrepreneur Basanta Raj Dawadi, 23 non-resident Nepalis are also being transported in addition to the foreigners.

Altogether 302 people – 95 from Pokhara – will fly back home on Saturday, he added.

