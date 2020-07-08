95 discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Tanahun

DAMAULI: As many as 95 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Wednesday.
According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the contagion.
“All the discharged persons are in good health and no one has shown any symptoms related to the novel virus,” said DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari.
Meanwhile, 49 infected persons are kept in isolation, under observation at various health facilities in the district.
A total of 2,349 samples were collected in the district of which 1,730 tested negative and 477 reports are still awaited, informed Adhikari. DHO Chief Adhikari accepted delay in PCR test reports in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So far, Nepal has reported 16,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7,752 recoveries, and 35 deaths as of today.
LONDON: Chelsea kept up their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Champions League football next season with a 3-2 victory at London rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham. The visitors took a two-goal lead i Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 7 The Radioactive Materials Use and Regulation Act, 2020, recently authenticated by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, requires the Government of Nepal to develop and implement a disaster preparedness and management plan at the national level to prevent and manage any disastrous impa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 7 After conquering Mount Everest and shattering taboos, two Nepali Sherpa widows face a new challenge, the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all climbing and trekking activities rendering them jobless. Nima Doma Sherpa and Furdiki Sherpa made global headlines when t Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 7 Police have busted a racket of thieves, who were allegedly involved in burgling jewellery stores in Kathmandu valley, under the guise of scrap collectors. Those taken into custody for legal action have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Tamang aka Sumit, 37, and Junga Bahadur M Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 7 Isolation wards that were set up to keep COVID-19 infected patients are mostly empty as most of the infected continue to stay in quarantine shelters in Sudurpaschim Province. As per data with Sudurpaschim Province Social Development Ministry, as of now, the total number of COV Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Farmers in Banke were elated after Sikta Irrigation Project released water in the project’s western and eastern canals keeping in view the paddy plantation time this year. Man Bahadur Magar of Kamdi, Duduwa Rural Municipality, said he could plant paddy on time this year aft Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 7 Western Regional Hotel Association, Pokhara, has urged banks and financial institutions not to pile pressure for loan payment. Banks and financial institutions are pressing hotels and the tourism sector to pay back the loan and interest, on the ground that the fiscal year was d Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 7 The federal Parliament’s Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee has started investigating alleged irregularities carried out in the name of scientific forest management. A team of the panel comprising Shanta Chaudhary, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Raj B Read More...