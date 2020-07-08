95 discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

Share Now:











DAMAULI: As many as 95 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Wednesday.

According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the contagion.

“All the discharged persons are in good health and no one has shown any symptoms related to the novel virus,” said DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari.

Meanwhile, 49 infected persons are kept in isolation, under observation at various health facilities in the district.

A total of 2,349 samples were collected in the district of which 1,730 tested negative and 477 reports are still awaited, informed Adhikari. DHO Chief Adhikari accepted delay in PCR test reports in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Nepal has reported 16,423 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7,752 recoveries, and 35 deaths as of today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook