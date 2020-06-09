96 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally hits 584

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ninety-six persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday.

Among those discharged are 30 persons including 24 men and six women — all residents of Dhanusha — who had been undergoing treatment at the Jankapur-based COVID-19 Hospital.

Similarly, 22 males, admitted at the Kohalpur isolation centre in Banke, have tested negative for the contraction.

In the same manner, 28 males, who are denizens of Jhapa district, receiving treatment at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) have been allowed to return home, following their recovery.

Moreover, seven males accommodated at the Rapti isolation centre have battled their way through the contagion. Four residents of Bardiya have recovered from the novel infection after being treated at the special COVID-19 Hospital in Dang.

Lastly, two women, receiving treatment at the Unified COVID-19 Hospital, Balambu and Dailekh District Hospital who hail from Kathmandu and Dailekh respectively, have battled their way through the respiratory infection, as confirmed by their negative PCR test results.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 584 which includes 507 males and 77 females.

