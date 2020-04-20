99 additional throat swab samples collected from Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Ninety-nine additional throat swab samples have been collected from Udayapur district, where the largest number of COVID-19 transmission was detected, recently.

The samples have been sent to the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, on Monday.

A team of Nepal Army medics deployed in the district since Sunday have collected 251 samples from the district, informed the District Health Office.

After 13 persons including 12 Indian nationals tested positive for the infection on April 17 and 18 from Bhulke village in Triyuga Municipality-3, the collection of throat swab samples of the locals — who are under the risk of transmission — has been initiated.

Locals claim to have seen the infected persons in the area. However, the patients deny the claim stating they entered the area before lockdown was imposed on March 24.

The decision to test the samples of locals residing in Bhulke village was taken to avoid the risk of local transmission, informed Chief of District Health Office, Mohan Subedi.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook