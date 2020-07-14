THT Online

KATHMANDU: After drawing flak from several quarters, the Foreign Ministry today clarified that Prime Minister’s Monday claims on Ayodhya were non-political and had no intent of hurting sentiments.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Government has taken note of the ‘interpretations’ of the PM’s remarks which were not meant to debasing the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears.

The MoFA clarified that PM Oli’s intentions were to only stress the need for further research on related facts about Ram and Ramayana.

“As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization.”

The Ministry further reiterated that Nepal honors cultural affinity between the two countries by means of taking example of Vivah Panchami celebrations that take place in Janakpur, Nepal and Ayodhya, India, every year.

Oli’s claims have been received with strong criticism not only in India, but many in Nepal, including ruling party leaders have condemned his uncalled for comment.

On Monday, PM Oli made an off-the-mark comment that India is manipulating cultural and historical facts by creating a fake Ayodhya in India, which in fact is a village west of Birgunj.

His ‘claim’ came at a time when diplomatic relations between Nepal and India are at a sensitive juncture over border issues.

