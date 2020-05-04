People struggle for survival as they battle HIV and Hunger in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Kirmuli BK of Budhiganga Municipality-10 in the district has been facing food crisis with the announcement of nationwide lockdown.

Kirmuli, who is on Antiretroviral (ARV) medications for over two years now, is struggling to make ends meet. She is barely able to manage daily meals to feed her two children, and herself, leaving her with no option but to consume medicines on a empty stomach on many days. Kirmuli’s husband, Baney BK, died of HIV two years ago.

As many as 56 people from Bajura who take ARV at District Hospital Bajura are facing acute food crisis since the lockdown was imposed.

Taking medicines on an empty stomach has adversely affected health of Jala Rawal, a resident of Budhiganga-8, who has been taking ART for nine years now. Healths of the infected people have been deteriorating further due to their poor financial condition, added Rawal.

According to Deepak Shah, health coordinator of Budhiganga Municipality, consumption of ARV on an empty stomach is not recommended to HIV patients. He said that the Child Health Division under the Government of Nepal had been providing nutritious food along with the medications from 2061.

“Most HIV positive people in the area have low incomes and can’t afford to buy nutritious food,” said Mina BK, who is also infected with HIV. According to Kul Bahadur Rawal, in-charge of Barhabis Health Post, the patients are in dire need of nutritious food. Health workers have said that HIV-infected people are suffering from anemia due to lack of nutritious food.

Meanwhile, rights activists have said that the government is not taking really concerned with the plight of the HIV-infected people who are now struggling for their survival.

