Aayurved service centre set up

BAJURA, OCTOBER 22

Aayurved Nagarik Aarogya Service Centre was established at Gaumul and Swamikartik Khaper rural municipalities in Bajura.

District Aayurved Office, under the social development ministry’s Health Directorate of Sudurpaschim Province government, will operate the sewa kendra.

Chairman Hari Rokaya of Gaumul Rural Municipality inaugurated the office at a programme at the local level.

Bajura District Aayurved Office Chief Dikshya Bhandari said one vaidhya and a staff would provide medicines and check-up, among other services, at the centre. She said the service centre would also provide medicines and milk, among other items, to the elderly and breast-feeding mothers.

The locals in the rural municipalities will be treated at the service centre.

Vice-chair Sita Thapa of Gaumul Rural Municipality said initiatives would be taken to operate all services to resolve women related problems through Aayurved.

