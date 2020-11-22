Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Three sisters from Bajura district that had been left in the lurch after the death of their father have been provided with financial and material support.

The girls’ mother abandoned them soon after her husband’s passing away.

People from within and outside the country have come forward to help the children of Badimalika Municipality-8 after a report on their current situation was published in THT Online on November 21.

The father of three sisters – Nisha, Bhumika and Puspa Rawal – died in an accident three years ago and their mother, after the death of her husband, got married to another man. They have been living with their elderly grandmother, Kantari Rawal, since then.

On reading the difficult situation of the Rawal sisters, German citizen Andrea Drewer and her organisation Windhorse-Rising came forth with a financial support of Rs 32,000, while Mountaineer and social activist Jangu Sherpa provided Rs 15,000.

The financial support will be used for purchasing clothes, school dress and stationery for the sisters, informed Bir Bahadur Bista, staffer at the Badhimalika Municipality.

“Materials worth Rs 17,700 have been bought and handed over to the girls, and the remaining Rs 29,300 will be deposited in their account”.

The money will be used for their studies and related material, Bista added.

“This support has brought much needed relief in the kids’ lives,” their grandmother Kantari Rawal shared.

