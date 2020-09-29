BAJURA: Four siblings in Boharawada of Budhiganga Municipality-6 of Bajura have been left on their own after their mother abandoned them following the death of their father.
The father of the four children, all minors, died in 2016 and their mother remarried last year leaving Lokendra Bohara (16), Tek Bahadur Bohora (11), Samjhana Bohora (11) and Bipana Bohara (6) in the lurch.
They are mostly dependent on the relatives and villagers while the eldest brother looks for work to feed his younger siblings.
Lokendra, who had dropped out of school after grade seven due to their father’s death which left them without means, is taking care of his younger siblings by working in the village and local markets.
“It was easier to take care of the siblings when mother was with us,” Lokendra said while adding that after it has been hard for him to manage things on his own after she left.
Their small house which is in dilapidated condition might collapse any day, which worries Lokendra.
“We buy food when I get some work while on other days we have to depend on the help of the relatives and villagers and wear used clothes provided by others.”
Although the younger kids are going to school, it has been especially difficult to manage their uniforms and stationeries, he lamented for not being able to provide for his younger brother and sisters. Tek is in grade six while Samjhana is in grade four and Bipana in grade one.
“I also want to wear new clothes when I see others wearing new clothes, however, all I can do now is watch them from afar,” Samjhana said, her eyes tearing up. “I had never imagined that we would be left without a mother too after father’s death.”
“I feel like crying when I see other children’s parents showering their love on them,” Samjhana said.
When Lokendra gets work, he manages food for his brother and sisters, on other days relatives and villagers provide them with food, a local said.
Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah urged all to help the siblings in need.
KATHMANDU: K-pop’s most popular girl band BLACKPINK on September 28 announced Lovesick Girls, the title track of their debut full-length LP The Album. According to The Korea Times, the group's label YG Entertainment dropped a teaser poster on social media, announcing the title track, Lovesi Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop supergroup BTS have announced their new album titled BE, which they will be releasing on November 20. The group’s label Big Hit Entertainment took to the group's online fan community BTS Weverse on September 28 to make the announcement, reports The Korea Herald. Without el Read More...
Each side says the other firing heavy artillery Worries resurface about South Caucasus stability Azerbaijan says six of its civilians killed Nagorno-Karabakh said 15 more of its soldiers killed YEREVAN/BAKU: Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated sharply on Monday in a Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Premier League champions Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the season with a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday leaving them level on nine points with pacesetters Everton and Leicester City. The visitors took the lead through an Alexandre Lacazette strike but L Read More...
LONDON: Aston Villa moved into the Premier League top four after they strolled to a 3-0 win at Fulham thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Tyrone Mings in a lopsided contest on Monday. The result left Villa, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, fourth on a maximu Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Private hospitals have fixed their own rate for conducting polymerase chain reaction tests, saying that the fee allocated by the Ministry of Health and Population was too less. Eight private hospitals and labs, including HAMS Hospital, Star Hospital, B&B Hospital an Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today issued two ordinances to increase jail sentence for acid attackers and to regulate the sale and distribution of acid and other harmful chemicals. One of the ordinances amended the new penal code, proposing to increase jail term for a Read More...
The unemployment problem cannot be addressed unless all levels of govt work together to create jobs within the country Unemployment is a big problem in Nepal. That is why youths in large numbers migrate to other countries, mostly India, the Middle East, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, where they e Read More...