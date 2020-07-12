About 33pc recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province

DHANGADHI: As many as 1,268 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province so far. This is about 33 per cent of the total infected persons in the province.
According to the provincial Ministry of Social Development, 3,758 persons have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the province until Sunday. Among the infected, 868 are women and 2,890 are men.
Moreover, the health condition of the infected patients currently under treatment is normal, claimed Narayan Prasad Baral, coordinator at Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitian City COVID Sub-Committee.
He further added that the number of the people admitted to various quarantine facilities is gradually decreasing.
