Absconding convict arrested after 22 years in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after 22 years of being convicted, on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yuvaraj Timilsina of District Police Office, Tanahun, said that Laxman Shrestha, 50, of Shuklagandaki Municipality-3 was arrested from his house.

The accused had been sentenced to one year in prison by Chitwan District Court on June 28, 1998.

Shrestha, after being produced at Tanahun District Court, on Wednesday, has been sent to Tanahun Prison to serve the remaining of his sentence, police said.

