GAIGHAT: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after a year, today.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Gobinda Puri, Information Officer at Udayapur District Police Office, said Baburam Pradhan, 21, a resident of Mothiyai in Triyuga Municipality-2 has been arrested.
The crime took place at Palase of Golanjor Rural Municipality- 7 in Sindhuli district.
A case was registered against him in Sindhuli District Court. Therefore, police have handed over Pradhan to Sindhuli Police, informed DSP Puri.
